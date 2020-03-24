Namit Das: One song written by my mother

Namit Das always thought Vikram Seth's seminal novel, A Suitable Boy, would lend itself beautifully into a series. "For me, it is a magical thing to have happened," he says of his casting in the Mira Nair series.

"I finished reading the novel in 2016 and always wanted a series to be made on it." Das, 35, who calls himself an "accidental actor" and a hesitant musician, has also composed three tracks for the show. "Mira needed three compositions which will be sung by the characters at different points. She said, 'Namit, you would be right for it'.

She liked it but I don't know how much of it will be used in the edit. I know that one of it definitely will. It was great to compose. One of the songs is written by my mother, so that makes it more special," said the actor, who is a trained singer and has learnt music from his father, renowned ghazal singer Chandan Dass. The series also features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor and Vijay Varma. Up next for the actor is a film called Bahut Hua Sammaan, the web series Mafia, and his ongoing participation in the Monsoon Wedding musical.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever