Namit Das plays a station master of a station with no trains!

After the recent announcement of the new and the anticipated property Offbeats Season 1, it has been revealed that Namit Das starrer "Station Master Phool Kumar" will be the first film to be released amongst the 6 film anthology by Addict films.

After his brilliant performances in films such as Sui Dhagga and Pataakha, Namit will be seen in a new avatar in this short film. The film is about a station master at a station with no trains, who falls hopelessly in love. It is a beautiful sweet film with the unusual Station master portrayed by Namit Das. The film also stars Annsh Shekhawat in the female lead.

The film is directed by Adman and filmmaker Ambar Chakravarty and it promises to be highly entertaining. It was released on Gorilla Shorts' youtube channel.

Actor Namir Das says, "I really enjoyed playing Phool Kumar. It is an unusual character that looks simple but has many layers to it. Even thinking about Phool Kumar, the character I portray, brings a smile on my face. I had a lot of fun playing Phool Kumar. It gave me a lot of scope to experiment as an actor. I am sure the audience will enjoy seeing me in this new avatar. Go watch the film it is out now on Gorilla Shorts Youtube Channel."

