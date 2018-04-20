Namit Das proud of Kaushiki

The show chronicles how relationships are tested when things go horribly wrong between a group of friends

Actor Namit Das didn't read the script of "Kaushiki" while signing the web series, and says he is glad that he didn't turn the project down.

"For the very first time, I took up a project without reading the script. I knew the story of the series, but since I was running out of time as I was occupied with work, I just did not get the time to read the script. But I am glad this came my way and I took it up," Namit said in a statement to IANS.

"I was extremely kicked about the story as it had a riveting concept. Initially dates were a major concern, but somehow it got managed and as they say good things surely happen, similarly 'Kaushiki' happened to me," he added.

The show chronicles how relationships are tested when things go horribly wrong between a group of friends. The Viu show features Sayani Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Manasi Scott, Rajeev Siddhartha and Shruti Shrivastava amongst others.

It will go live on April 27.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever