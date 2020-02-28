Namit Khanna: Arrival of a Star

It doesn’t happen every day that an actor makes a straight entry into you heart, and steals it from you forever and ever. And the actor we are talking about needs no introduction, all thanks to his brilliant portrayal of Dr Siddhant Mathur on Star plus show, Sanjivani which is going off air next month. Yes it is none other than Namit Khanna.

Namit an ex Super Model, who is Blessed with chiseled face, drool worthy looks, majestic aura and superlative personality, entered acting arena in 2017 with Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted season 1 opposite Nia Sharma. Which was a smash hit. Followed by a critically acclaimed Show on Sony TV Yeh pyaar nahi toh kya hai, before landing at Star Plus for Sanjivani.

First thing one would notice about Namit is his mystic honety. As they say your eyes are the mirror of the soul. So are Namit’s big brown eyes. And when this honesty transpires on the screen. The Magic unfolds.. As an audience you can feel an instant connect with him. An actor’s greatest ability is to make his viewers connect with his emotions. When they shed a tear for you when your onscreen avatar is sad and are happy when the same on screen hero wins over he evil; is your biggest victory as an actor and performer. Namit has done with it so much ease. He can make one laugh with his superb comic timing and can make even a stony heart cry. One particular aspect which makes him stand out amidst the crowd of actors and stars, is that he bring his own aura and his own nuances on he screen. And sometimes one can’t even tell whether it is Namit or his on screen character. That is the REAL BRILLIANCE of Namit Khanna.

And as every hard work is followed by rewards Namit was ranked 28th in Sexiest Asian List Male 2019, By Eastern Eye, London based weekly and 19th rank in TV Personality of 2019 by BizAisa Website.

And as his current show bids adieu to TV next month, Namitians ( the Namit Khanna fan squad) can hardly wait for his comeback.

Here is wishing tons of luck to Namit ! Don’t keep us waiting for too long.

Dr Swati Dwivedi

