Namrata Shirodkar expresses concern over Hyderabad rains

As relentless rainfall lashed Hyderabad, actress Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to express her concern over the disastrous situation in the city. "My heart goes out to all those affected by the catastrophic rainfall in Hyderabad. Scary to think the face of our city has changed within a span of 24 hours... Parts of the city flooded, power outage, and many lives lost. Stay home and stay safe everyone," she wrote. She also shared a few visuals showing how normalcy has been disturbed due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that incessant heavy rains and its aftermath was a matter of concern. "Apart from the government, everyone of us should take part to help those sufferings, in whatever way possible. Interacting with Telangana Red Cross volunteers today to appreciate their work and motivate them further," she tweeted.

