Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti's golden jubilee celebration

The Samiti is named after the late Nana Palkar, RSS full-timer and ideologue

Pic/Ashish Raje

Tata honcho Ratan Tata and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat share a laugh at an event marking Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti's golden jubilee, where Tata was the chief guest, on Friday evening at Yashwant Natya Mandir in Matunga West.

The Samiti works extensively for underprivileged cancer patients and has a very close relationship with the Tata Memorial Hospital. While he was the chief guest at the event, Tata did not give a speech. Bhagwat said that Tata had informed him that he was hesitant to speak, "Men of action are usually hesitant to speak. Mr. Tata believes in actions speaking louder than words."

