Nana Patekar's mother passes away; last rites performed in Oshiwara

The actor's mother was in her late nineties. A hand full of few celebrities paid a visit to the mourning's family to offer their condolences. Nirmala Patekar's last rites were held at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium

Nana Patekar/picture courtesy/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar's mother Nirmala Patekar passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The actor's mother was 99 years old. A lot of celebrities paid a visit to the mourning's family. According to the information, the funeral of Nirmala Patekar will be performed in the evening at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium.

Nana Patekar performs last rites as he steps out of the hospital/picture courtesy:Yogen Shah

Nana Patekar's father worked in a textile printing business and lived in Mumbai, while Nana lived in Murad near his mother. The Patekar family had seven children, out of which five died in the childhood. Later, Nana's mother gave birth to him after his elder brother.

Due to increasing age, Nana Patekar's mother's memory became weak in recent years, but she still knew the movements of the people.

Nirmala Patekar will be survived with Nana Patekar.

