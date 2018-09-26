Nandan Nilekani hails Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar

national

Noting that the Aadhaar Act 2016 had undergone the ultimate scrutiny in the highest court, Nilekani said a lot of recommendations were incorporated in the central government's flagship scheme

Nandan Nilekani

Asserting that Aadhaar is a unique identity project, its pioneer and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court judgement on it as landmark.

"This is a landmark judgement in favour of Aadhaar, which is a unique identity project that is critical to the development goals of the nation," Nilekani tweeted hours after a five-judge constitutional bench of the apex court delivered a verdict in its favour. Nilekani was the first Chairman of Aadhaar's state-run Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) from 2009 to 2014. He re-joined the global software major in August 2017 as non-executive Chairman.

Noting that the Aadhaar Act 2016 had undergone the ultimate scrutiny in the highest court, Nilekani said a lot of recommendations were incorporated in the central government's flagship scheme. "Through the democratic process of discussion and debate, we have created a better and stronger Aadhaar together," Nilekani said. Nilekani said the top court had unequivocally validated the founding principles for Aadhaar.

"Aadhaar includes, it doesn't exclude. The resident was once again recognised as being at the heart of the project, and they have gained new rights that help them assert their ownership over their data," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever