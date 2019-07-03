Nandi Devi avalanche: Bodies of 7 mountaineers brought down to Munsyari

national

Officials also revealed that three bodies, out of seven, will be brought to Pithoragarh later in the day. Two IAF choppers were used by the forces to carry out the operations

Representational Image

Pithoragarh: Bodies of seven climbers, who were hit by an avalanche in May, has been brought down by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday from Nanda Devi to Munsyari.

Officials also revealed that three bodies, out of seven, will be brought to Pithoragarh later in the day. Two IAF choppers were used by the forces to carry out the operations.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, consisting of 10 members, dug out the seven bodies, including that of a woman climber, from under the snow. The body of the eighth member of the team, however, could not be located due to bad weather. The bodies were found at an altitude of approximately 21,000 feet.

'Operation Daredevil' was launched by the team in order to find the missing group of mountaineers -- 4 British, 2 Americans, and 1 each from India and Australia.

The Mountaineers were on an expedition to Nanda Devi East peak. These mountaineers went missing on May 26 after being hit by an avalanche on way to the mountain peak.

Standing at a height of 25,643 feet, Nanda Devi is the second highest mountain in India and 23rd highest overall.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates