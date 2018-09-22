Nandita Das: I am told, there was a technical issue

bollywood

Nandita Das opens up on the morning shows of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto being cancelled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto had a bumpy start at theatres yesterday — morning shows of the Nandita Das directed film were cancelled across the country. It was only in the early afternoon that cinema halls began screening the film.

Talking about the unfortunate development, Das said, "I am told that there was a technical issue, but it was intriguing and overwhelming to see the support we got. People [netizens] in Ahmedabad were coordinating with those in Gurgaon, giving them hope that the film will be on screens soon. And since noon, it was up and running. We are hoping for a great run."



Nandita Das

The film that opened in theatres yesterday had a rude shock in its first leg — multiplex chain PVR Cinemas had to cancel the morning shows citing "technical glitch". Another leading multiplex chain stated that the prints had reached them only in the afternoon, owing to which they had to turn down customers for the morning shows.

"Hugely disappointed... six years of work and many people's collective intent and commitment was to find its culmination this morning. Am assured by @Viacom18Movies it will be fixed at noon today. Please let us know if it has not been. Spreading #Mantoiyat will not stop (sic)," Das had posted online.

Also Read: Nandita Das Disappointed Over Cancellation Of Manto's Morning Show

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates