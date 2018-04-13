Nandita Das: Putting finishing touches to Manto

Jubilant about her Nawazuddin-starrer getting finally selected for Cannes, director Nandita Das says she's looking forward to the audience's reaction



Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Manto

Nandita Das is busy perfecting her labour of love, Manto, before it is screened at one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world next month. "Next few days will go in putting the finishing touches and then the baby will be delivered," wrote the proud filmmaker on her Facebook page, as soon as news trickled in of her biopic on Saadat Hasan Manto being selected for Cannes Film Festival 2018 in the Un Certain Regard segment.



Nandita Das

The director shared her joy on social media as she wrote, "Having been on the jury twice, and an audience at Cannes many a time, I have to say, it is truly a haven for film lovers. I look forward to seeing how the audience there reacts to this film that I have lived with for almost seven years." Nandita Das had unveiled the first look of the film at Cannes last May with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal.

The biopic sees Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the celebrated writer. The film chronicles four years of Manto's life - two years before the Partition and two years after that - the most creative, yet turbulent period for the writer. Manto will compete with films Long Day's Journey Into Night, Sofia and Border among others.

