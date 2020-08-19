Nani set to make a 'big announcement' about his next film V; teases fans with a video

With back to back projects pumping in to ensure that the entertainment quotient doesn't lower a bit, the project that has been making a lot of noise is the Nani starrer upcoming film 'V' which is one of the biggest films ever and is coming to your homes.

After a huge excitement put over by the audiences for Nani's upcoming film, the actor finally opened up about it in his latest social media post and reveals on how the excitement of 1st-day first show will be back and how the audiences can have the same exciting theatre feels and excitement at the comfort of their homes.

The actor took to his social media and shared, "Tomorrow (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani) onAug 19, 2020 at 6:32am PDT

This will be superstar Nani's 25th film and after a delivery of diverse and unique characters on screen, the actor will be seen portraying a negative character for the first time.

The trailer already looks promising and the audiences are very eagerly waiting to see Nani's new side as an actor with his negative role.

V is an action thriller film written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, featuring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

It also features Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar, and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles.

