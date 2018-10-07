Search

Naomi Osaka admits being stressed due to constant expectations

Oct 07, 2018, 08:40 IST | Agencies

Osaka, 20, who struggled with a back injury while losing 4-6, 4-6 to unseeded Anastasija Sevastova, opened up afterwards on dealing with ramped-up expectations

Naomi Osaka admits being stressed due to constant expectations
Naomi Osaka speaks to her coach during the China Open semi-final on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Naomi Osaka admitted she gets "stressed out" trying to live up to "the hype" after the US Open champion was beaten in the China Open semi-finals on Saturday. Osaka, 20, who struggled with a back injury while losing 4-6, 4-6 to unseeded Anastasija Sevastova, opened up afterwards on dealing with ramped-up expectations.

The World No. 6 made headlines last month when she stunned Serena Williams in New York to win her maiden Grand Slam, in a final overshadowed by the American's bitter row with the chair umpire. Osaka's shock win propelled her into the limelight — a place she is not comfortable in.

"As the weeks go by, I have this feeling of wanting to prove myself. That takes a toll on me because I stress myself out. If you don't win, then people will say, 'Oh, she hasn't won a tournament.' If you haven't won a Slam, they'll say, 'She hasn't won one Grand Slam.' If you win a Slam, they're like, 'She only won one Slam.'

I sort of read the comments, I'm like, 'I guess I have to do more, to be better'," said Osaka, who was attempting to reach a third straight final after New York and Tokyo's Pan Pacific Open.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

tennis newssports newsjapanserena williamsus openbeijingchinatokyo

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

This is how Zaheer Khan won Sagarika Ghatge's heart

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK