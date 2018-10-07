Naomi Osaka admits being stressed due to constant expectations

tennis

Naomi Osaka speaks to her coach during the China Open semi-final on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Naomi Osaka admitted she gets "stressed out" trying to live up to "the hype" after the US Open champion was beaten in the China Open semi-finals on Saturday. Osaka, 20, who struggled with a back injury while losing 4-6, 4-6 to unseeded Anastasija Sevastova, opened up afterwards on dealing with ramped-up expectations.

The World No. 6 made headlines last month when she stunned Serena Williams in New York to win her maiden Grand Slam, in a final overshadowed by the American's bitter row with the chair umpire. Osaka's shock win propelled her into the limelight — a place she is not comfortable in.

"As the weeks go by, I have this feeling of wanting to prove myself. That takes a toll on me because I stress myself out. If you don't win, then people will say, 'Oh, she hasn't won a tournament.' If you haven't won a Slam, they'll say, 'She hasn't won one Grand Slam.' If you win a Slam, they're like, 'She only won one Slam.'

I sort of read the comments, I'm like, 'I guess I have to do more, to be better'," said Osaka, who was attempting to reach a third straight final after New York and Tokyo's Pan Pacific Open.

