Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff in tears after emotional clash

Naomi Osaka (right) and Coco Gauff after their USA Open Round 3 match on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Naomi Osaka predicted she will strike up an exciting rivalry with American teen sensation Coco Gauff as part of a changing landscape at the top of women's tennis.

Defending US Open champion Osaka outclassed the tearful Gauff, 15, 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday to advance to the fourth round in New York. But World No. 1 Osaka anticipates the pair will wage battles on the court for years to come.

"I feel like of course we're going to play multiple times in the future. She's so young. That's definitely going to happen," Osaka said. "She seems intelligent, so I think there are things that she's going to change the next time that we play. I'm not necessarily looking forward to that, but I think it will be fun for you guys to watch."

Osaka has struggled to replicate her top form since her Australian Open triumph in January, but the Japanese star delivered a masterclass on and off the court

against Gauff.

The emotional clash was followed by tearful on-court interviews, Osaka asking a reluctant Gauff to join her with the microphone as they met at the net. "It was kind of instinctive because when I shook her hand, I saw that she was kind of tearing up a little. Then it reminded me how young she was," Osaka said.



"I wanted her to have her head high, not walk off the court sad. I want her to, like, be aware that she's accomplished so much and she's still so young."

