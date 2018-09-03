Naomi Osaka hits the streets of New York for US Open boost

tennis

The Japanese star with New York roots took out her frustrations with the Big Apple's pesky pedestrians on Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Sunday, pummelling the Belarussian 6-0, 6-0

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka knows how to get her US Open game face on: just go for a walk in New York City. "You walk around and hear the lovely honking and stuff. There is a lot of energy — you come back to the hotel very angry. I feel like it's a good exercise."

The Japanese star with New York roots took out her frustrations with the Big Apple's pesky pedestrians on Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Sunday, pummelling the Belarussian 6-0, 6-0. Osaka, 20, was nearly flawless, making just three unforced errors in the rout to reach the US Open round of 16 for the first time in three tries.

It was her second straight win in less than three hours, after her 6-2, 6-0 drubbing of hobbled qualifier Julia Glushko in the second round. She said her laser-like focus is one of the key improvements in her game which has helped her to a first career title at Indian Wells last March.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever