Naomi Watts cast in series on former Fox News head
Naomi Watts is joining previously announced cast member Russell Crowe, who will play Ailes
Actress Naomi Watts has been cast as host Gretchen Carlson in a limited series about former Fox News head Roger Ailes. Watts is joining previously announced cast member Russell Crowe, who will play Ailes, reported variety.com.
Carlson rose to prominence over a decade ago at Fox News, first as a co-anchor at "Fox and Friends" before going on to anchor her own show, The Real Story. She then became the first of multiple women to file a sexual harassment suit against Ailes after leaving Fox News.
The series is based on Gabriel Sherman's bestselling book "The Loudest Voice in the Room". Sherman co-wrote the first episode of the series with "Spotlight" writer and director Tom McCarthy.
