Naomi Watts to star in Game Of Thrones prequel

hollywood

The prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of Game Of Thrones

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts has been roped in to play the lead role in the pilot episode of the Game of Thrones prequel, which will be written and produced by Jane Goldman alongside author George R.R. Martin. The yet-to-be-titled prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of Game Of Thrones, reported Deadline.

It chronicles the world's descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. Though specific details about Watts' character are not yet revealed, but she is expected to play a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is set to debut in 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever