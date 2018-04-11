Naomie Harris: Dwayne Johnson has a million-watt smile

Actress Naomie Harris bowled over by her Rampage co-star Dwayne Johnson's charisma



Naomie Harris

Actress Naomie Harris says no one can escape her Rampage co-star Dwayne Johnson's "incredible charisma". "It was wonderful working with Dwayne because he has such incredible charisma. His million-watt smile lights up an entire room," Harris said in a statement to IANS.

"You can't help but be charmed and moved by it. Dwayne brings such commitment to the set that it changes the energy there. Everybody's spirit is lifted. That was delightful to see," she added.

Based on the classic 1980s video game of the same title, the film is about a gorilla (Jason Liles), a crocodile and a wolf that terrorise a city. Johnson, who plays primatologist Davis Okoye, is the only one who can stop them.

The Warner Bros Pictures project will release in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Harris says she is not "used to working against green screen, so that was a huge challenge".

"I'm grateful to have had Dwayne with me. Dwayne is the best at that kind of thing, and he was an expert guide through that experience," she added.

