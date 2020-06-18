Napoli beat Juventus on penalties to win sixth Italian Cup

Napoli's players and staff celebrate after winning the TIM Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) final football match Napoli vs Juventus at the Olympic stadium in Rome, played behind closed doors as the country gradually eases the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Pic/AFP

Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties to lift the Italian Cup for the sixth time after the score was 0-0 after 90 minutes in an empty Stadio Olimpco in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for record 13-times Italian Cup champions Juventus with Arkadiusz Milik slotting in the winner for Napoli past veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014, and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gennaro Gattuso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in December, and claimed a crown he won as a player with AC Milan. Organisers had scrapped extra-time to minimise injuries to players as football resumes in Italy after a three-month coronavirus shutdown.

Maurizio Sarri's side, who also lost the Italian SuperCup final last December to Lazio, now turn their focus to Serie A, which resumes this weekend with the eight-time reigning champions just one point ahead of second-placed Lazio. Napoli are sixth in the league table as they target a return to the Champions League.

