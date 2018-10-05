Napoli striker Milik robbed at gunpoint

football

The footballer, 24, was in his car heading towards his home at 2am when his car was stopped by a motorcycle blocking the road

Arkadiusz Milik

Napoli's Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik was robbed at gunpoint on his way home after his team's Champions League win over Liverpool, Italian police said yesterday.

The footballer, 24, was in his car heading towards his home at 2am when his car was stopped by a motorcycle blocking the road. The two assailants approached the footballer's car and pointed a gun at him, ordering him to hand over his Rolex watch worth 7,000 euros.

