Narayan Rane: No enmity with Shiv Sena, just want peace

Senior politician Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena are often seen at loggerheads. Interestingly, in a candid interview, the former Maharashtra chief minister shifted gears from "enmity with Sena" to a neutral one. Rane even expressed concerns over the changing political landscape, especially with a depleting loyalty quotient and more of a professional approach and ambition among party workers.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Who are you fighting against, especially in the upcoming Assembly polls?

I want the election process to be a smooth affair. My fight is not with anyone. Whatever the fight, it is between two candidates and political parties.

Does this mean there is no enmity with Shiv Sena, too?

I reiterate that I don't want to fight with anyone. I want peace. But, that doesn't mean friendship. If someone deliberately tries to have altercations with me or any of my family members, we will not sit quiet. The opponent will certainly get a befitting reply in "Rane style".

What are the changes you have observed in the three decades of your political journey?

A lot has changed. Earlier, there were loyal cadres. But, now everyone is so ambitious that all workers in political parties want to become corporators or MLAs. Not all, but most of those winning elections and reaching the Assembly or municipal corporation lack vision, as well as in-depth understanding of the subject. Especially, poor or absolutely no interest in reading books is what makes me worried about the next crop of

political leaders.

Why is Shiv Sena objecting to your entry into BJP?

The answer to why Sena is deciding on what its ally BJP should be doing is clear. Sena is scared of me. Sena knows that Rane plus BJP is a lethal combination. BJP and I coming together will expedite development of the region and also increase the strength of the saffron party not only in the Sindhudurg district but in the entire state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is coming for Nitesh Rane's campaign on October 15. I will join the BJP on the same dais.

What is your take on the Nanar refinery project?

I will not comment on this now. But, whatever stand the government [BJP] takes, I will adhere to it.

