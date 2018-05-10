Narayan Rane pledges support to NCP's Aniket Tatkare in Council election

Tatkare is contesting the Council election from the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg local bodies constituency



Narayan Rane

Maharashtra Swabhimani Paksha (MSP) leader Narayan Rane, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket, on Wednesday declared his party's support to NCP candidate Aniket Tatkare in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.

Tatkare is contesting the Council election from the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg local bodies constituency. The elections to six local authorities constituencies are scheduled for May 21. In the recent elections to the Kudal municipal council, Rane had sought the NCP's support to retain his hold on the civic body.

Addressing party workers at Oras in Sindhudurg district, Rane declared the MSP's support to the NCP candidate and assured that the contest would be one-sided in favour of Aniket Tatkare.

"Not a single Shiv Sena candidate would win in any election in Sindhudurg district," said Rane, who quit the Sena in 2005 on a bitter note.

The Sena has fielded Rajeev Sabale from the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency.

