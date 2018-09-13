Narayan Rane told to demolish his bungalow on NH-17

national

mid-day impact: Collector's order comes after this paper exposed how politician Narayan Rane had taken money but kept the property intact

The highway goes around the bungalow instead of straight through

Narayan Rane and family have been given eight days to demolish a part of their property, which was supposed to be razed for the widening project of NH-17, according to the notice sent to Nitesh Rane by the district Collector's office in Raigad. If they fail to, the state will take appropriate action. mid-day had reported on July 9 that the Ranes had been paid over Rs 80 lakh as land acquisition charges, for removing that section of their bungalow. Yet no demolition had been done. Villagers are finally satisfied with Nitesh's name and his father's property number being mentioned in the notice, and feel that justice has at last being done.

Response to an RTI application the villagers had filed revealed that despite the Ranes getting paid for surrendering a portion of their property in Tara village, the structure was still standing and the road was laid such that it went around it. The project also took land from villages, adivasi padas. Social activist Santosh Thakur, "Our point was clear: if government can take land of the poor, how can they spare Rane's bungalow? Hence, we are happy with the notice; finally, the government is treating all equally. Now, it has to be ensured that the notice is complied with, or it will end up remaining on paper."

When mid-day reached out to Pratima Pudalwad, deputy collector of Raigad and sub-divisional officer (land acquisition) of Pen, she said, "We have sent notices to villagers as well as the Ranes... asking them to demolish the required area. If they don't do it in eight days, we will take action. Those who have Ganpati at their homes will get 10 days for the demolition." Reply to the RTI application, of which mid-day has a copy, states that the Ranes received a compensation of Rs 83 lakh in total — for plot 167/1, which is 1,320 sqm, he was paid R43,37,556, and for plot 167/2, which is 890 sqm, he got Rs 36,78,015. The state gave him an additional Rs 3,60,927 for cutting 85 trees on his land. Despite repeated calls and messages, Nitesh remained unavailable for comment.

Rs 83 lakh Compensation given to Ranes

08 No. of days Ranes have been given to demolish part of their property

