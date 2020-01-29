Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet, wins internet's hearts
Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has been trending on Twitter after pictures of him touching industrialist Ratan Tata's feet has been making rounds on social media. The two corporate honchos shared the stage at the TIEcon event in Mumbai on Tuesday while Murthy was presenting Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Murthy then bent down to touch the feet of the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, as a sign of respect. A video of the moment was shared by Tata in his Instagram stories, in which he wrote, “ It was an honour to be awarded by the TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr Narayana Murthy.“
The moment was also shared by the organisers of the event and called the moment ‘historic’ and the gesture by Murthy ‘touching'.
Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy seeks blessings from TATA sons, Chairman Emeritus, @RNTata2000 at #TiEconMumbai.— TiE Mumbai (@TiEMumbai) January 29, 2020
A touching gesture of humility & a historic moment indeed. #WednesdayWisdom #narayanamurthy #ratantata pic.twitter.com/MmwNPm4SY4
The Twitterati also hailed the moment and praised the Infosys co-founder for his gesture.
It's really good to see Narayana Murthy touching feet of legendary businessman & @TiEMumbai Lifetime achievement awardee Ratan Tata. pic.twitter.com/SdGv2YMAAW— Sanjana (@Sanjana048) January 29, 2020
I also got to witness biggest moment in corporate history: humble Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet! @TiEMumbai— GAURAV KUMAR (@GAURAVK99385724) January 29, 2020
Narayana Murthy pic.twitter.com/QNPqYbp1Ir
Historic moment.! Adorable values & respect is demonstrated by legends..— Pankaj prashant (@Pankajprashant9) January 29, 2020
Its truly Indian culture,,
Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet! @TiEMumbai pic.twitter.com/dPN0z6i66Q
According to a PTI report, Murthy, in the event, advised the aspiring entrepreneurs to create enterprises with the highest standards of integrity, ethics and honesty. Assisted technology will help human beings by making them more productive.
