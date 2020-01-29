Search

Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet, wins internet's hearts

Published: Jan 29, 2020, 16:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A video of the moment was shared by Ratan Tata in his Instagram stories, in which he wrote, â It was an honour to awarded by the TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr Narayana Murthy.â

IT industrialist and co-founder of Infosys, N R Narayan Murthy and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. Picture/PTI
IT industrialist and co-founder of Infosys, N R Narayan Murthy and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. Picture/PTI

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has been trending on Twitter after pictures of him touching industrialist Ratan Tata's feet has been making rounds on social media. The two corporate honchos shared the stage at the TIEcon event in Mumbai on Tuesday while Murthy was presenting Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Murthy then bent down to touch the feet of the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, as a sign of respect. A video of the moment was shared by Tata in his Instagram stories, in which he wrote, “ It was an honour to be awarded by the TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr Narayana Murthy.“

The moment was also shared by the organisers of the event and called the moment ‘historic’ and the gesture by Murthy ‘touching'.

The Twitterati also hailed the moment and praised the Infosys co-founder for his gesture.

According to a PTI report, Murthy, in the event, advised the aspiring entrepreneurs to create enterprises with the highest standards of integrity, ethics and honesty. Assisted technology will help human beings by making them more productive.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK