Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet, wins internet's hearts

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has been trending on Twitter after pictures of him touching industrialist Ratan Tata's feet has been making rounds on social media. The two corporate honchos shared the stage at the TIEcon event in Mumbai on Tuesday while Murthy was presenting Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Murthy then bent down to touch the feet of the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, as a sign of respect. A video of the moment was shared by Tata in his Instagram stories, in which he wrote, “ It was an honour to be awarded by the TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr Narayana Murthy.“

The moment was also shared by the organisers of the event and called the moment ‘historic’ and the gesture by Murthy ‘touching'.

The Twitterati also hailed the moment and praised the Infosys co-founder for his gesture.

It's really good to see Narayana Murthy touching feet of legendary businessman & @TiEMumbai Lifetime achievement awardee Ratan Tata. pic.twitter.com/SdGv2YMAAW — Sanjana (@Sanjana048) January 29, 2020

I also got to witness biggest moment in corporate history: humble Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet! @TiEMumbai

Narayana Murthy pic.twitter.com/QNPqYbp1Ir — GAURAV KUMAR (@GAURAVK99385724) January 29, 2020

Historic moment.! Adorable values & respect is demonstrated by legends..



Its truly Indian culture,,

Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet! @TiEMumbai pic.twitter.com/dPN0z6i66Q — Pankaj prashant (@Pankajprashant9) January 29, 2020

According to a PTI report, Murthy, in the event, advised the aspiring entrepreneurs to create enterprises with the highest standards of integrity, ethics and honesty. Assisted technology will help human beings by making them more productive.

