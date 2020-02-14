Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak is new British Finance Minister

London: In a massive elevation, Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak was appointed the UK's new finance minister on Thursday by PM Boris Johnson in an extensive Cabinet reshuffle amid reports of serious differences within Downing Street. The 39-year-old son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy will join Priti Patel on the top government bench, after she held on to her post as Home Secretary.

Outside the Treasury office soon after his promotion, Sunak told reporters he was 'delighted to be appointed' Chancellor and had 'a lot to get on with.' Sunak is set to move into No. 11 Downing Street, next door to the Prime Minister's office as he takes charge of the second most important government position as the finance minister. He will have to hit the ground running as the UK Budget is due to be tabled next month.

"The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Rishi Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer," Downing Street said in the official announcement. Javid quits in reshuffle Britain's finance minister, Sajid Javid, resigned on Thursday, just weeks after Brexit and a month before he was due to deliver the government's annual budget. "The prime minister said he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers. The chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms." Javid's resignation came after Johnson replaced Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith.

