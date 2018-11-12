Narcos: Mexico stars Diego Luna, Michael Pena visit Mumbai landmarks
On the itinerary of Netflix's Narcos: Mexico - actors Diego Luna and Michael Pena along with showrunner Eric Newman - was a visit to the Gateway Of India and a taste of Mumbai's favourite beverage, the cutting chai
Keeping their date with India, the team of Netflix's Narcos: Mexico — actors Diego Luna and Michael Pena along with showrunner Eric Newman — landed in Mumbai on Saturday night.
While the trio is set to meet filmmakers and fans alike as they discuss the future of digital entertainment in the country, in an event scheduled for today, it was all play on Sunday as they explored the Maximum City. On the itinerary was a visit to the Gateway Of India and a taste of Mumbai's favourite beverage, the cutting chai.
A source says, "While Eric has visited Mumbai before, Michael and Diego were keen to take in as much as they could during their maiden trip. They experienced the hustle-and-bustle of Mumbai life first-hand as they toured the busy markets of Matunga. In the evening, the three visited the Taj Mahal Palace for a view of the Gateway Of India, where they enjoyed a round of cutting chai."
A trip to India would be incomplete without experimenting with the local cuisine on offer. "They gorged on Goan food for lunch at an iconic seafood joint in Fort."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
What would Neha Dhupia do if she were a journalist?