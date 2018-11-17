Narcos producer Eric Newman says Indian cinema is surely self-sufficient

hollywood

Narcos: Mexico showrunner on why the 'impenetrable' country's opinion matters

Eric Newman

India was one of the many countries left enthralled by the world of drugs and deceit that formed Netflix's Narcos. With the show's fourth season, Narcos: Mexico, dropping online yesterday, showrunner Eric Newman is hopeful that the drama, set in Mexico, this time around, will meet with the same success among Indian viewers.

Point out that the title topped the list of the most binge-watched Netflix shows in India last year, and he says, "I am incredibly proud of our success in India as it's a huge task to cater to such a large population. The country has been largely impenetrable when it comes to films as Indian cinema is self-sufficient. So when the Indian audience accepts something, that means it has merit."

The fascinating story of Pablo Escobar aside, Newman attributes the show's success to its genre. "The subject of organised crime is loved by all," he says, adding that he has thoroughly enjoyed some Indian offerings in the space. "My personal favourites are Gangs Of Wassepur (2012), Company (2002) and Sacred Games."

Featuring Diego Luna and Michael Pena in leading roles, Narcos: Mexico puts the spotlight on the drug trade in the country. Ask him about concerns that the show ends up glorifying drug lords, and he says, "If you see the show, they [members of the drug cartel] meet a horrible end. They're dead or in jail. Our goal is never to glorify, but, you also have to humanise these people."

