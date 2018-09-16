Narendra Dabholkar Murder: Accused threw pistol in creek, says CBI

national

According to the CBI, Nalasopara-based suspect Vaibhav Raut along with a shooter later dismantled and threw the four pistols in a Mumbai creek

Dr Narendra Dabholkar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a local court that on the day of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar's murder, there were two more accused present at the spot apart from the shooters. According to the CBI, Nalasopara-based suspect Vaibhav Raut along with a shooter later dismantled and threw the four pistols in a Mumbai creek.

Dr Dabholkar was gunned down on August 20 by two assailants at Omkareshwar Bridge. Along with Raut, the CBI had also arrested Sharad Kalaskar from Nalasopara. A CBI official said, "During the inquiry, Kalaskar said that he and terror suspect Sachin Andure had never seen Dr Dabholkar, but had read articles about him. It was only on August 20, when one of the accomplices signalled to the duo, that the henchmen ran towards Dabholkar." Kalaskar has been remanded to police custody till September 17.

