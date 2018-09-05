Narendra Dabholkar murder: CBI spills accused's secret language

crime

CBI shares snippets of an email exchange between arrested mastermind and wanted accused that show the codes they had developed for certain important words

Dr Virendrasinh Tawde, Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andhure

Dr Narendra Dabholkar's killers had developed a code to communicate and hatch the murder plot, CBI has revealed. The agency said it found this out after coming across one such coded email exchange between the arrested mastermind, Panvel-based ENT specialist Dr Virendrasinh Tawde, and another wanted accused. So far, besides Tawde, the CBI has arrested Sachin Andhure, 26, one of the alleged shooters; the other alleged shooter is Sharad Kalaskar.

On Saturday, the agency also arrested Amit Digwekar, 33, and Ramesh Bangera. Digwekar was residing in a Goa ashram and was allegedly in contact with Dr Tawde, while Bangera gave weapons training to all the accused at five different places.

C for code

A CBI officer said, "Tawde's emails with Sarang Akolkar have codes for several words. They refer to cartridges as chocolate, firearms are sahitya, while country-made pistols are deshi banavaticha sahitya and foreign-made arms are pardeshi sahitya, which they had planned to get from Assam. The code for handler or co-associate was kamgaar, while karkhana meant hatching plot.

"Dr Tawde and Akolkar had been hatching the murder plot since 2009. Their plan was to raise a 15,000-member army, fishing out recruits from across districts. They held a meeting once in six months and organised camps to raise funds for their operation. They had even planned to commit robberies if their required target of funds wasn't met."

Kalaskar in custody

The CBI, yesterday, produced Kalaskar before the judicial magistrate (First Class), who sent him to police custody till September 10. CBI counsel Vijaykumar Dhakane argued, "Kalaskar is the main shooter. He is also suspected to be involved in bomb-making." Defence lawyers Dharmaraj Chandel and Nita Dhawade said in the first charge sheet CBI had mentioned that Akolkar and Vinay Pawar as the shooters. "They are misguiding the court."

200

Number of code words the CBI has recovered

MCOCA on accused

After completing their investigation in the murders of Dr Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, there are chances that the CBI and SIT will meet along with the Bangalore police, and slap the MCOCA on the accused.

The aliases

Cartridges: Chocolate,

Firearms: Sahitya

Country-made pistols: Deshi banavaticha sahitya

Foreign-made arms: Pardeshi sahitya

