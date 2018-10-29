Narendra Lagad takes title off Pesi Shroff

other-sports

However, Lagad, by winning the last race with Fire Flame (Joy Chinoy up) not only tied up with Shroff, but also snatched championship honours and the trophy on the strength of his 19 second places finishes as against Shroff's 11

The concluding race of the Pune 2018 season culminated in an exciting finish that saw a four-horse photo finish, and the outcome turned the trainers' championship battle on its head. Pesi Shroff, who looked all set to take home the trophy before the final race, had to leave it on the table, to be picked up by Narendra Lagad.

The two trainers have always fought for the Pune crown, but the verdict was never so close. Shroff began the final day with a one-point lead over Lagad, but Lagad managed to saddle a winner in Dance Of Fire in the second race of the day to draw level. But just two hours later Shroff sent out Sacred Roman to win the Party whip plate and wrested the lead again.

However, Lagad, by winning the last race with Fire Flame (Joy Chinoy up) not only tied up with Shroff, but also snatched championship honours and the trophy on the strength of his 19 second places finishes as against Shroff's 11.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates