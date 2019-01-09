Narendra Modi: 10 per cent quota bill passage 'strong answer' to detractors

national

Addressing a public rally in Solapur, Narendra Modi hoped the bill is passed in Rajya Sabha by members respecting the public opinion

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Solapur: The passage of the bill that provides 10 percent quota for the general category poor in jobs and education is a "strong answer" by Parliament to those spreading lies on the move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Solapur on Wednesday.

Addressing a public rally in Solapur, Modi hoped the bill is passed in Rajya Sabha by members respecting the public opinion. On the passage of the Citizenship Bill which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Modi said, "I want to assure the people of Assam and North East that their rights will not be hurt after the passage of the bill."

Before addressing the public meeting, Modi launched the four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211, underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants and laid the foundation stone of 30,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

