Narendra Modi: Achievements of 2018 will fill everyone with glory

Delivering his last "Mann Ki Baat" address of 2018, which was the 51st edition of the monthly radio programme, Narendra Modi summed up the year's achievements in the field of economy, social sector, sports and others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the achievements of his government in 2018 will fill everyone with glory, and hoped the journey towards the path of development will continue into 2019 as well.

Delivering his last "Mann Ki Baat" address of 2018, which was the 51st edition of the monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister summed up the year's achievements in the field of economy, social sector, sports and others, saying it could happen because of the collective efforts of the people.

"Whether it is one's own life or the life of the nation, we are advised to look back, and look ahead too... so that we can learn lessons from our mistakes and get confidence to move ahead. You all must be thinking how do we remember 2018? The year 2018 would fill everyone with glory," Modi said.

Listing the achievements of the government in 2018, he said: Year 2018 saw launching of world's biggest health insurance scheme 'Ayushman Bharat'; in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India witnessed the unveiling of the tallest statue in the world, 'Statue of Unity'; electricity reached each and every village of the country; the ease of doing business in India improved notably; on the 75th anniversary of Azad hind government, a tricolour was unfurled at Delhi's Red fort for the first time, and the highest United Nations Environment Award 'Champions of the Earth' was conferred upon India.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that India clinched a large number of medals in Asian Games and performed very well in Para Asian Games and cricket too. He spoke about the opening of India's first multi-modal terminal on the Ganga river in Varanasi and Sikkim's first airport.

"I hope this trail of success will continue in 2019 also," he said. He also wished the people for a host of upcoming festivals in the month of January, such as Makar Sakranti, Pongal and Lohri.

