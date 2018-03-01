Narendra Modi: All religions flourished in India

Stressing that India embraced many religions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that every religion flourished in India



Narendra Modi

Stressing that India embraced many religions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that every religion flourished in India.

"Every religion found life here, it grew here. Every Indian is proud of this virtue, no matter what langusge he speaks, no matter what religion he practices," the Prime Minister said at a conference on 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding and Moderation' in the presence of Jordan's King Abdullah II.

"Be it Buddha or Mahatma Gandhi, the fragrance of peace and love has spread across the world from India. India has given the idea of 'Vasudev Kutumbakam' -- which means that the whole world is our family. India found its identity in considering the people of this world as their family.

"We will be celebrating Holi tomorrow, there will be a celebration of Buddha Jayanti, that will be followed by the month of Ramzan -- a symbol of the country's unity and diversity."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates