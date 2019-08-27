Narendra Modi, Amit Shah visit Arun Jaitley's residence

national

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah visited the family members of former Union minister Arun Jaitley at his residence on Tuesday and offered floral tributes to a portrait of the departed leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the family members of Arun Jaitley, the former Union minister at his residence and offered floral tributes to a portrait of the departed leader. Arun Jaitley (66) passed away on Saturday at the All Institute of medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister also arrived at Arun Jaitley's residence earlier and received the prime minister along with Rohan Jaitley, the former Union finance minister's son.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the residence of late #ArunJaitley. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the residence of Arun Jaitley at 11 am to pay tributes to him and extend condolences to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/ngkcRl4tCh — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

Other family members were also present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked in and spoke to Arun Jaitley's wife and children. The prime minister spent about 20-25 minutes at Jaitley's residence in New Delhi. Narendra Modi was on a three-nation tour when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader passed away. He had spoken with Jaitley's wife Sangeeta and son Rohan on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in Bahrain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain, while my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more. Some days ago, we lost our former external affairs minister behen Sushma (Swaraj) Ji. Today, my dear friend Arun went away." Narendra Modi returned to India early Tuesday morning. Rohan Jaitley immersed his father's ashes on Monday in the Ganga in Haridwar.

With inputs from PTI

