Narendra Modi and political leaders salute people who resisted Emergency

national

Emergency was imposed in India from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to all "those greats" who resisted the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 and said democracy had prevailed over authoritarianism. "India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India's democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset," he tweeted.

India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency.



India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset. pic.twitter.com/vUS6HYPbT5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2019

BJP's working President JP Nadda also took to social media website and tweeted that the Emergency period was a "black blot". "In 1975, on this day, democracy was murdered by the Congress party to remain in power. A grateful nation remembers thousands of unsung heroes from Bharatiya Jan Sangh and RSS, who led the anti-Emergency movement from the front."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on social media website, Twitter higlighted how it was one of the darkest chapters in the history of the country. "The declaration of Emergency on June 25, 1975 and the incidents that followed, mark as one of the darkest chapters in India's history. "On this day, we the people of India should always remember the importance of upholding the integrity of our institutions and the Constitution," he said.

The declaration of Emergency on June 25, 1975 and the incidents that followed, mark as one of the darkest chapters in India’s history.



On this day, we the people of India should always remember the importance of upholding the integrity our institutions and the Constitution. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 25, 2019

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister also recalled how newspapers were shut and citizens of the country were deprived of their fundamental rights.

"Lakhs of patriots suffered to restablish democracy in the country. I salute all those soldiers," he added in his tweet.

The emergency was imposed in India from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977.

Top news stories of the day

Sex toys worth Rs 8 crore confiscated in two years in Mumbai

In the world's second populous nation, the obsession with sex toys shouldn't come as a surprise. What, however, does is the massive quantity of it being illegally brought into the country. The toys are regularly detained by the Customs Department. A Right To Information query filed by activist Prithviraj Maske revealed that from 2017 to January 2019, the Airport Special Courier Cell of the Mumbai Customs Department had seized sex toys worth Rs 8 crore. (Read full story)

Murder Mystery Solved: 3D face helps cops crack case

The forensic department of the KEM Hospital has helped the Navghar police crack a two-month-old murder case with the help of facial reconstruction and 3D superimposition technology, which they used to put a face on the victim's severely fractured skull. Yogesh Rane, a worker at a tea stall in Mulund had in March smashed the face of his colleague Vijay Kishor and burnt his upper body for laughing at him at the gym. He was caught after he attempted to kill another co-worker when the latter started asking him questions about Kishor's sudden disappearance. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additionl infra required

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, even the Opposition opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday. (Read full story)

Mumbai's top cop pedals to 1,500 km cycling history

Indian Police Service (IPS) Krishna Prakash, special inspector general of police (IGP), administration, Maharashtra, is back home in Mumbai after creating cycling history. The tough cop has finished a stupendous fourth in the men's open category of the Race Across West (RAW) in USA. The race, which requires cycling for approximately 1,500 km across four American states, started on June 11 and ended on June 14. (Read full story)

Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates