Narendra Modi appeals for contribution towards making Ganga clean

"I want to thank the people of Bijnore for working towards cleaning the Ganga," Modi said while interacting with the people of the Uttar Pradesh district during the launch of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets schoolchildren as he undertakes a cleanliness drive under 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign in the premises of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School at Paharganj, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept 15, 2018/PTI

Narendra Modi has once again appealed to people to make river Ganga clean and urged citizens to take extra care while cleaning it and making it holy place once again. PM Modi ever since he assumed office in May 2014 has been emphasising on the importance of Ganga and how to keep it clean over years of neglect. Modi on Saturday described river Ganga as our "culture, heritage and identity" and urged people to contribute towards cleaning it.

"I want to thank the people of Bijnore for working towards cleaning the Ganga," Modi said while interacting with the people of the Uttar Pradesh district during the launch of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' (cleanliness is true service) as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, through the NaMo app. "And banks of river Ganga becoming open defecation free shall be an important stage towards maintaining the purity of the river," Modi said.

"Devotion towards the Ganga and Gangotri should not only be shown but steps should be taken and for that. We also need to ensure that mentality to harm Ganga should also be removed from the mindsets of people," Modi said. Appealing to the people residing near the banks of the river, Modi asked: "Will you all participate in the cleanliness mission to Ganga clean? I know that like people of Bijnor many others would join the cleanliness movement.

PM Modi also interacted with the railway personnel in Haryana's Rewari and said that the Indian Railways has done commendable work in furthering cleanliness.

India's 14th prime minister Narendra Modi is also working extra hard to create a goodwill for his part i.e BJP, which is facing pressure from opposition on fuel price hike, alleged Rafale scam. BJP led by President Amit Shah and PM Modi have been telling party cadres and ministers to tell electorate about the achievement of the ruling dispensation.

"In every train coach, it is written that Indian Railways is public property. It is written to give a sense to people to adopt it as their own and keep it clean." Hailing the railway personnel for keeping the coaches and stations clean, Modi said: "Today the kind of cleanliness seen in Indian Railways is due to the hard work of the railway personnels."

