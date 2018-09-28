Narendra Modi attends Combined Commanders' conference in Jodhpur

national

The Prime Minister was accorded guard of honour upon his arrival at the Jodhpur airport. He also visited the Konark War Memorial where he laid a wreath and signed the visitors book

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended a Combined Commanders' conference here to commemorate the second anniversary of the cross-Line of Control (LoC) "surgical strikes" carried out against militant launch pads in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was accorded guard of honour upon his arrival at the Jodhpur airport. He also visited the Konark War Memorial where he laid a wreath and signed the visitors book. He is slated to inaugurate an army exhibition, "Parakarm Parv", at the city's military station, marking the second anniversary of the surgical strikes.

The Indian Army conducted surgical strikes (on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016) which had strategic ramifications and were aimed to "dissuade inimical adversary from adopting the path of violence and to ensure an environment of peace for the nation".

The government has decided to observe the attacks as "Parakram Parv", commemorating the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces, on the anniversary.

A three-day main event from Friday to Sunday will be organised at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi besides similar events at 53 locations in 51 cities across the country to "highlight the valour of the Indian Armed Forces in general and special forces in particular".

