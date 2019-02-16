Narendra Modi biopic: Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht as PM's mother and wife respectively

bollywood

Producer Sandeep Ssingh shares the looks of Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht as Narendra Modi's mother and wife respectively, in his biopic

Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht

Days after news of Barkha Bisht joining the cast of Omung Kumar's upcoming biopic on Narendra Modi hit headlines, mid-day got its hands on the actor's look in the film, which sees her play the role of the protagonist's wife, Jashodaben. In addition, we've also procured the look of veteran actor Zarina Wahab, who slips into the role of Modi's mother, Heeraben.

Producer Sandip Ssingh tells mid-day, "The two characters are crucial. I am glad that Zarina ji agreed to be part of it since no one could have done a better job." Terming the opportunity to play Heeranben as an honour, Wahab says, "This is going to be among the most special roles I have played. I hope the audience likes it." Bisht, on her part, adds, "I am grateful for getting a chance to be part of such an amazing film."

