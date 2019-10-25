Narendra Modi: BJP's performance unprecedented

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that people of Haryana have reposed their trust in the chief minister of the state and asserted that they will work even harder in the next five years to serve them.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters, Modi described the party's performance in Haryana, where it failed to win a majority, as "unprecedented" as he noted that its vote share in this assembly election has gone up to 36 per cent from 33 per cent in 2014.

The rise in vote share came even though it is believed that some amount of "anti-establishment" is at work against the ruling parties during the elections, he said. Though the BJP's share of votes has gone up, its seat tally fell to 40 from 47 in the 90-member Assembly.

Lauding Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Modi said the Khattar government took along all sections of society. He said Khattar won people's trust despite having no prior administrative experience when he took over in 2014.

Rebels dent BJP's chances of majority

Several turncoats and rebels dented the BJP's chances of getting a clear majority in Haryana. Weeks ahead of the October 21 polls, several leaders, mostly sitting MLAs of the INLD had joined BJP. The top BJP leadership preferred the turncoats over its loyal workers.

