Narendra Modi: BJP scored ideological victory in Tripura

He was addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the BJP's performance in Tripura an "ideological victory" and said the message should be spread across the country.

Dismissing the efforts made by some critics to play down the Tripura verdict by calling it a small state, Modi laid stress on the significance of the win, according to informed sources.

"This is a historic victory," he said. The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura got over two-thirds majority in the Left bastion in Assembly elections last week. Modi also said that party's performance in Tripura, along with Nagaland and Meghalaya, had energised the party.

