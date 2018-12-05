Narendra Modi: BJP will snatch victory from Congress' hands

national

Modi accused Congress of looting banks from the year 2008 to 2014 and said that loans disbursed in these six years were equal to loans given in last 60 years

Addressing his final rally in Jaipur before Rajasthan goes to the polls on December 7, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday said the BJP will snatch victory from Congress' hands. Counting various scandals made under the Congress-led UPA tenure, Modi on Tuesday mentioned accomplishments made under the BJP tenure and asked people to vote a party that can give a promising future to their children.

"Before you go to vote, you need to think. Questions such as who should be voted, which candidate can win or which community should get more votes should not be the basis to vote. Your concern should be the party that can give better future for your children," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said in the last 65 years, Congress could make only 11 medical colleges while Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje gave 11 medical colleges in four-and-a-half years. "Now you should decide if you want a government who works in 65 years, or the one that works in 4 years," he said.

He said that under the 'Namdar' (alluding to Congress government), people stood in long queues in front of LPG agencies to get one cylinder. Within 65 years of independence, around 13 crore gas connections were given. "However, during the last four years, 12 crore gas connections were distributed, out of which 6 crore were given to the poor free of cost," he said.

Recalling the UPA tenure, he said India was counted one among the "Fragile Five" economies. "Rajasthan was frequently counted among the BIMARU states. Vasundhara Raje brought the state out of this grip and now, Rajasthan is among the top five states. The credit for this change goes to 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' policy of the BJP," he added.

He accused the Opposition of spreading lies in the state that power switches hands in Rajasthan in every alternate election. "However, they never mentioned that Bhairon Singh Shekhawat became chief minister twice in the state," he said. "Their next lie was that BJP can't win elections. I have seen mood of the people and their response. Rajasthan will become a case study, where the BJP will snatch victory from the hands of the Congress," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that during UPA's times, one would frequently read news mentioning scam running into crores of rupees. "But, have you seen such headlines making news during Modi's working? Now you read is the Congress attacking Modi on his caste and his father's name." He challenged the Congress to speak on "real issues". Modi further accused Congress of grabbing a major chunk of subsidies distributed for the handicapped, old-age pension, midday meal and other such segments.

"It was surprising to find that 6.5 crore beneficiaries never existed," he said, adding that they were 'benaami' (dummies). "The question is: where was this money going? Soon after the formation of Modi government, we saved Rs 90,000 crore from such subsidies, which were distributed in the form of pensions, scholarships, schemes for widows and suchlike," he said.

"Now all such shops from where Congress could have minted money have been stopped. They are not getting a chance to do something wrong and hence are cursing and abusing me," said the Prime Minister. He also accused Congress of looting banks from the year 2008 to 2014 and said that loans disbursed in these six years were equal to loans given in last 60 years.

The Central government has made stringent policies such as Bankruptcy and Insolvency Code. "That is the reason why the Congress keeps abusing me," said Modi. The Prime Minister highlighted five main agenda of the BJP government; education for kids; employment for the youth; irrigation for farmers; medicine for old age people and grievance redress of each person.

