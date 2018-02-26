Narendra Modi: BJP's 48 months rule must be compared to Congress' 48 years

Coming down heavily on the Congress and its rule over India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the party's government have done "injustice" to the people



Coming down heavily on the Congress and its rule over India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the party's government have done "injustice" to the people. Addressing a public rally here, Modi said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru ruled the nation for 17 years, his daughter Indira Gandhi for 14 years and followed by her son Rajiv Gandhi for five years and the same family ran a government by "remote control" for a long time, Thus one one family, directly or indirectly, ruled the country for 48 years.

Noting that in May, his government will complete 48 months in power, he called on intellectuals to think what the nation achieved in 48 years and what was achieved in a similar number of months. Modi said several countries that attained independence after India are ahead of our country in terms of development. Attacking the Congress government in Puducherry, he said it had done injustice to its people by not focusing on the development, asking why the union territory is lagging other regions of India.

He said Puducherry is endowed with resources and its people has the capacity to touch new heights. Referring to the Sagarmala scheme of the central government, Modi said the central government is ushering in an era of port led development. Modi also spoke about the different schemes of the central government like Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana and others which are helping the people across the country.

He said the Central government's healthcare scheme would benefit 10 crore poor famililes providing insurance coverage up to Rs 500,000 per family per year. Modi also said that the Congress would be left only with V.Narayanasamy as its Chief Minister from June onwards, as the party will be sent out in the three northeastern states where elections are being held, and similarly be voted out in Karnataka.

