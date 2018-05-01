Narendra Modi challenges Rahul Gandhi to speak for 15 minutes without reading script

Taking a jibe over `dynasty politics', Prime Minister Modi referred Rahul as 'namdaar' and called himself 'kaamdaars'

Lashing out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Prime minister Narendra Modi challenged him to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of his party in Karnataka without reading from paper.

Addressing a public rally in Chamarajanagar district in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi said, "I challenge you (Rahul Gandhi) to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of your government in Karnataka without reading from any piece of paper. You can speak in Hindi, English or your mother tongue."

Further taking a dig at Congress president for not wishing the nation on Labour Day and said, "Perhaps due to over-excitement, the newly-elected Congress president forgets decency. He did not even bother to congratulate the hardworking labourers due to whom India's villages are getting electricity," Prime Minister Modi noted.

Taking a jibe over `dynasty politics', Prime Minister Modi referred Rahul as 'namdaar' and called himself 'kaamdaars'. "We are kaamdaars. Our level is not such that we can sit with people like the Congress president, who look down upon us," Prime Minister Modi said.

He further questioned former prime minister Manmohan Singh's 2005 promise of providing electricity to every village by 2009. "During the time of Sonia Gandhi's government, then prime minister Manmohan Singh had said that he would provide electricity to every village by 2009. What happened to that," the Prime Minister asked.

