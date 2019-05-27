Narendra Modi: Chemistry defeated arithmetic in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

national

PM Narendra Modi said that if he seemed complacent and relaxed during elections, it was because of the love and strength that Kashi gave him

Narendra Modi. Pic/Twitter IANS

On May 27, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that chemistry had managed to defeat arithmetic in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Elections are all about arithmetic but there is chemistry that goes beyond arithmetic. This time chemistry has defeated arithmetic," he said while addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at a thanksgiving function in Varanasi.

"Some people say that politics is all about perception but we do not create perceptions. For us, transparency and hard work scores above everything else," he said.

PM Modi said that he was a BJP worker and followed the directives of the party. "I was asked to come here and on April 25 (for a roadshow) Kashi welcomed me with its ‘Vishwa Roop' (larger than life image) that had an impact beyond Kashi and Uttar Pradesh. It impacted all parts of the country. Kashi made me a PM but I will always remain a worker for you."

Modi said that if he seemed complacent and relaxed during elections, it was because of the love and strength that Kashi gave him. "You asked me not to come again for campaigning, so I went to Kedarnath after polling."

The Prime Minister thanked local officials, media persons, and even his electoral rivals. "I thank the workers for not making the election a war and the rival candidates for maintaining the dignity of Kashi. Elections were a festival of democracy that was celebrated by all," he said.

PM Modi said that there are many in politics whose profile runs into 50 pages or more but they are not connected to the poorest of the poor. "We are dedicated to such people," he said.

"Uttar Pradesh has elected us in 2014, 2017 and in 2019 and deserves to be lauded for this hat trick which is not a small feat," he added.

PM Modi said that it was the BJP which had maximum belief in democracy. "When we are in power, the opposition comes alive. Tripura, for years, had no opposition but now that BJP is in power, the opposition is vibrant." He said that the BJP had two main difficulties - selective sensitivity and political untouchability.

"BJP workers are being attacked. When I was the Gujarat Chief Minister and reached out to some people to promote tourism, I was attacked. This mentality is disturbing."

The Prime Minister also thanked BJP President Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their contribution in ensuring the BJP's success in elections.

