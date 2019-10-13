Narendra Modi: Chennai connect to see new era in our cooperation

Mahabalipuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that last year's Wuhan summit had increased the stability in ties with China and had given it a fresh momentum, but the 'Chennai connect' forged from their current Mahabalipuram informal summit will see the launch of a new era in bilateral cooperation.

In his opening statement on the second day of the informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping here, Modi said the Wuhan summit helped to increase the strategic communication between the two sides.

Modi said that both sides have agreed to prudently manage their differences, and not allow them to become disputes, remain sensitive to each other's concerns, and that India-China ties will lend stability and peace to international ties.

"These are major achievements of both sides, and we should strive for further progress in this direction," Modi said. "Both of us have held discussions on important issues during our Chennai connect," he added. "The Wuhan spirit has given a new momentum to our ties, and lent it trust. The Chennai connect will see a new era being launched in our bilateral cooperation," Modi said.

Xi, in his opening remarks, said he was "really overwhelmed" by the hospitality at Mahabalipuram. "We feel the Indian government and state and people of Tamil Nadu cherish friendly sentiment towards the Chinese government and people, through their sincere welcome to us." He said his visit to Mahabalipuram was a "memorable experience" and the visit would have a "far reaching impact" for the Chinese people. He said the Chinese media has published a lot of articles on the friendly relations between the two countries.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates