Narendra Modi: Chowkidar never sleeps; he will continue to catch thieves

Kicking off his Lok Sabha election campaign in Maharashtra, the Prime Minister says he will make them accountable for every paise of the country

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presents a memento to Modi during the dedication of the Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad section of New NH-52 to the nation and foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple development projects, in Solapur, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Kicking off the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the Congress, accusing it of corruption and warned, "This chowkidar (watchman) will never sleep and continue to catch thieves".

"Should the chowkidar go ahead courageously or not? He never sleeps. However dark it may be, he goes to catch thieves. It is your blessings, which gives him the strength to do this and he (chowkidar) will continue undeterred in the fight against graft. He will make them accountable for every paise belonging to the country," Modi thundered at a public rally.

"Those who believed that power was their dynastic right are now in the docks facing various corruption charges, ranging from tax evasion to commissions in defence deals. Our government has stopped all this. They are panicky and trying to scare me," Modi said.

He said the recently deported James Christian Michel had made many "shocking revelations" and according to media reports he was also lobbying for other companies' fighter jets.

"Now, we have to investigate how the Congress is involved in all this. They are spreading lies about me and trying to scare me, but this is Modi and he is made of different material altogether," Modi said, appealing for public support to his war against corruption.

