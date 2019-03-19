Narendra Modi: CM Pramod Sawant will boost Goa's growth trajectory

national

Best wishes to Pramod Sawant and his team as they begin their journey towards fulfilling the dreams of the people of Goa, Narendra Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave his best wishes to Pramod Sawant, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Goa and expressed confidence that he will boost the state's growth trajectory.

"Best wishes to Pramod Sawant and his team as they begin their journey towards fulfilling the dreams of the people of Goa.

"I am sure they will build on the work done in the last few years and boost Goa's growth trajectory," Modi tweeted

Former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly BJP MLA Sawant was sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Goa on Tuesday, following the death of Manohar Parrikar late on Sunday.

