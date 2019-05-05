Narendra Modi condemns killing of BJP leader Gul Mohammad Mir

national

Police said the 60-year-old sustained serious bullet injuries in the chest and abdomen and was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors on duty declared him 'brought dead'

West Champaran: Prime minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, at Ramnagar in West Champaran. Pic courtesy/PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the killing of BJP leader Gul Mohammad Mir, who was shot dead by the terrorists yesterday at Nowgam village in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered. There is no place for such violence in our country. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2019

PM Modi took to the micro-blogging website to express his condolence and said: "Strongly condemn the killing of Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered. There is no place for such violence in our country. Condolences to his family and well-wishers."

Police said the 60-year-old sustained serious bullet injuries in the chest and abdomen and was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors on duty declared him 'brought dead'. National Conference leader and former chief minister of the state, Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing. "Ghulam Mohd Mir, office bearer of the BJP in South Kashmir has been shot and killed in Nowgam, Verinag. I condemn this dastardly act of violence and pray for the soul of the departed, Allah Jannat naseeb karey," he said in a tweet. Mir had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Doru in 2008 and 2014.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates