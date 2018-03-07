Narendra Modi condemns vandalism incidents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the incidents of vandalism reported from Tripura and Tamil Nadu



Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the incidents of vandalism reported from Tripura and Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister strongly disapproved the toppling of Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, known as 'Lenin', statue in south Tripura and vandalism of social activist and politician E.V. Ramasamy 'Periyar' bust in Vellore. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Prime Minister spoke with Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh in this regard and strongly disapproved of such incidents.

The MHA has taken serious note of such incidents of "vandalism" and asked the states to take all necessary measures to prevent such events, an MHA statement said. The statement also said persons responsible for such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law.

