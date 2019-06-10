Narendra Modi condoles demise veteran actor Girish Karnad
Noted playwright, actor and director Girish Karnad, a progressive voice that championed the freedom of expression, died at his residence on Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of veteran playwright and actor Girish Karnad, saying he will be remembered for his work for years to come. Narendra Modi said Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. "He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise," he posted on Twitter. Karnad passed away on Monday at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness in Bengaluru. A multifaceted personality, Karnad has acted in several plays and movies that have received critical acclamation.
Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019
President Kovind said with Karnad's demise India's cultural world has become poorer. "Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work," Kovind tweeted.
Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2019
Karnad, a recipient of the Jnanpith award, was also conferred the Padma Shri in 1974 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992. He was also a Rhodes Scholar from Oxford University, in the 1960s that earned him his Master of Arts degree in philosophy, political science and economics. His plays, written in Kannada, have been translated into English and several Indian languages.
